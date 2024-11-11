China launches 15 new satellites

China on Monday launched 15 new satellites, including one for Oman, into space, state media reported.

Aboard the Lijian-1 Y5 commercial rocket, the satellites were blasted off at 12.03 p.m. (0403GMT) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in the northwest part of the country.

The satellites include the Jilin-1 Gaofen series, Yunyao-1 series, Xiguang-1 series, and a remote-sensing satellite launched for Oman.

China last month sent into space its new crewed mission Shenzhow-19 carrying three astronauts while three previously launched astronauts returned home last week.

The astronauts carried out space work at China's Tiangong space station before handing over tasks to new colleagues.

China Manned Space Agency said Monday that the Tianzhou-7 cargo craft which carried supplies to the space station separated from the station combination on Sunday and is set for return to Earth.