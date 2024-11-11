1st time in 3 decades, Japan sees runoff vote to elect new premier

Japanese lawmakers will vote in a runoff on Monday to elect a new prime minister after none of the top two candidates from ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as well as Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) secured minimum support of 233 parliament members.

However, Shigeru Ishiba of the LDP is expected to retain his position. He is facing Yoshihiko Noda of CDJP, which has 148 lawmakers.

Ishiba's Cabinet resigned en masse on Monday to pave way for a special four-day session of Parliament, locally known as Diet, to hold vote to elect the new prime minister.

The fresh vote to elect the chief executive comes after Japan held snap general elections on Oct. 27 which threw up a hung parliament with no party gaining majority in the house of 465 lawmakers.

Japan is going for a runoff to elect a new premier for the first time in three decades.

Ishiba's LDP and its junior partner Komeito lost their majority in the parliament while opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) made substantial gains yet short of forming a government.

Ishiba was elected 102nd prime minister of Japan in early October after he won the LDP leadership race in September.

Ishiba is eyeing support from Democratic Party for the People which boosted its numbers to 21 in the lower house of the bi-cameral parliament.

A candidate needs support from 233 lawmakers to win the prime minister's position.

LDP and Komeito together are short of 18 seats for a simple majority of 233 and do not meet the mark even with the support of six independents.

Negotiating support from smaller opposition parties means LDP-Komeito coalition will be conceding many positions inside and outside the parliament to lawmakers outside the two parties.

It also remains to be seen who from Ishin party, which has 38 lawmakers, will extend their support to.

Even if Ishiba sails through, he is expected to lead a minority government with outside support from smaller opposition parties.

The LDP has ruled Japan for almost all years since it was founded in 1955.

It faced the first setback in early 1990s and later in 2009 when it was ousted from the government for three years.



