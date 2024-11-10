1 missing, another hospitalized after fire breaks out on Japan navy ship

At least one crew member went missing and another was hospitalized after a fire broke out on a Japanese Self-Defense Force's (JMSDF) ship, state broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Petty Officer Third Class Koga Tatsunori, 33, remains missing while another crew member in his 20s was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

When the fire broke out, the two were on duty in the engine room.

According to the defense force, the fire broke out on a minesweeper Ukushima, a small warship having 40 crew members onboard, sailing off the coast of Fukuoka Prefecture.

The crew evacuated to other vessels as the fire left Ukushima unable to navigate on its own.

The JMSDF and the Japan Coast Guard are working to put out the fire. Firefighting and rescue efforts are ongoing as the flames had not been extinguished as of 7 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).