South Korean president apologizes over First Lady’s controversies

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday apologized for the controversies surrounding his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, and opposed an opposition-proposed bill for a special counsel to investigate allegations against her.

In a televised address, President Yoon addressed concerns over Kim, who has faced criticism for accepting a luxury handbag, involvement in stock manipulation, and alleged interference in government affairs, Yonhap News reported.

"I believe the role of the president is not to make excuses. All of this is due to my own shortcomings and lack of virtue," Yoon said, offering a "heartfelt apology " to the public.

Kim has been accused of participating in stock manipulation, accepting a luxury bag illegally, and influencing the ruling People Power Party's candidate nominations ahead of last April's general elections. However, prosecutors decided not to indict her for her alleged role in the stock scheme with Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW dealer, stating that she was unaware her accounts were used for manipulation.

"She should have conducted herself with greater caution, and the fact that she has caused concern to the public is unquestionably wrong," Yoon said, opposing the opposition's bill for a special counsel, calling it "unconstitutional" and "political propaganda."

Yoon did not address any issues related to North Korea, with which relations have deteriorated in recent months.