First melted fuel from Fukushima nuclear reactor retrieved in Japan

The operator of Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant announced Saturday that it had retrieved a small sample of melted nuclear fuel from one of the plant's three damaged reactors.

According to the NHK World, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) used a specialized retrieval device to extract the piece of debris measuring approximately 5 millimeters (about 0.2 inches) and weighing several grams from containment vessel of the Fukushima No. 2 reactor.

TEPCO announced the successful extraction just before 10 a.m. local time (0100GMT) on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in decommissioning efforts since the 2011 meltdown at the tsunami-damaged plant.

The sample will undergo radiation testing next week while safely enclosed in a storage box.

If radiation levels are within acceptable range, it will be placed in a dedicated container for transport, concluding this trial phase in the operation, launched in September.

An estimated 880 tons of debris remain from the plant's reactors No. 1, 2, and 3, as the company faces considerable challenges in the removal process due to high radiation levels.

TEPCO plans to utilize data from the analysis of the retrieved sample to inform future full-scale debris retrieval operations, marking a pivotal step in ensuring the site's safe decommissioning.