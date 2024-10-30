Death toll from typhoon in Philippines climbs to 145

Villagers maneuver on debris in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami, in the town of Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines, 30 October 2024. (IHA Photo)

With 20 fresh casualties, the death toll from Tropical Storm Trami climbed to 145 as a new storm intensifies into a super typhoon, local media reported on Wednesday.

The casualties include 76 men, 45 women, and the rest unidentified, daily Philstar reported, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

So far, 115 people have been injured, and 37 are still missing across the country.

Trami, which hit the Southeast Asian country last week, has affected over 7 million people. Some 330,000 are in evacuation centers.

Heavy rainfall and floods also caused huge harm to infrastructure. More than 111,000 houses were damaged across the country.

The country is also facing a new storm, Kong-rey, locally known as Leon, which developed into a super typhoon and continues to threaten the Northern Luzon region, daily Manila Times reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the super typhoon was last spotted 360 kilometers (223 miles) east of Calayan in the Cagayan province. It has maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour (115 mph).

Weather authorities warned of heavy rainfall in the northernmost province of Batanes.
































