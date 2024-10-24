Yemen’s Houthis say US and UK conducted joint airstrikes on Al Hudaydah airport

Yemen's Houthi group said Wednesday that the US and UK carried out joint airstrikes targeting the airport in western Al Hudaydah province.

Prior to the outbreak of the civil war in 2014, it facilitated both domestic and international flights but is now inactive.

In a brief statement, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said US and British fighter jets targeted Al-Hudaydah airport in two raids, without providing further details.

The statement did not mention any casualties or material damage.

There was also no comment from the US or the UK.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing a genocidal war by Israel since Oct. 7 last year, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones, expressing their determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.









