Japan pledges to contribute toward peace in Gaza

Japan on Thursday reiterated Japan's "consistent" support for a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, pledging that Tokyo would contribute to the advancement of the Middle East peace process.

In a phone conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya called for a cease-fire in Gaza, explaining Tokyo's diplomatic efforts and "contributions" in humanitarian assistance in the region, a statement by Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Expressing Japan's determination to play a role in the coming early recovery and reconstruction phases, Iwaya expressed "serious" concerns about the situation in the West Bank.

He also expressed Japan's support for the "steady" implementation of Palestinian Authority reforms.

For his part, Mustafa, who also holds the office of the foreign minister, appreciated Japan's "strong" commitment to the Middle East peace.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on the situation in the Middle East and the peace in the region, the statement concluded.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced almost the entire population of the enclave amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Since Oct. 1 this year, Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

At least 2,574 people have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.