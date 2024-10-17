China 'expelled' Japanese vessel from disputed waters

China "expelled" a Japanese fishing boat from disputed waters in the last two days, state-run media said Thursday.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) said it expelled the fishing vessel that "unlawfully" entered the waters of Diaoyu Dao on Tuesday and Wednesday, Xinhua News reported.

It said the CCG issued a warning to send away the Japanese vessel.

A spokesperson for the CCG urged Japan to immediately stop "all illegitimate activities" and said Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands have all along been China's territory.

The Diaoyu Islands are known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. The islands have long been a source of contention for both nations.

In July, China expelled several Japanese vessels from the Diaoyu Islands.



