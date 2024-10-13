JAPANS DEFENSE MINISTER TO ATTEND NATO MEETING FOR FIRST TIME

Japan announced Saturday it would send its defense minister to a NATO defense ministers meeting for the first time, according to media reports.

Defense Minister Nakatani Gen said he will meet his counterparts from NATO and the G7 on the sidelines of meetings next week during his European tour from Oct. 16-21, it said.

He emphasized his goal of "strengthening relations" with like-minded countries.

Highlighting the importance of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" vision, Nakatani said, "In today's security environment, the security of Europe, the Atlantic, and the Indo-Pacific regions is inseparable."

Nakatani will discuss the progress of the joint next-generation fighter jet development project with his British and Italian counterparts during his tour.

National broadcaster NHK reported that Nakatani will be the first Japanese defense minister to attend a NATO meeting. National media noted that he will seek "opportunities for cooperation" with NATO counterparts in response to China's growing influence in the region.

NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels on Oct. 17-18, and the G7 Defense Ministers Meeting will take place Oct. 18-20 in Naples, under Italy's presidency.

In June 2022, former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO Leaders Summit, held in Madrid.

Australia, New Zealand and South Korea were also invited as "partner countries" from the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan aims to enhance security cooperation with NATO, a military alliance focused on the Euro-Atlantic region, due to growing threats in the Indo-Pacific.