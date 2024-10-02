Prosecutors drop charges against South Korea’s 1st lady in luxury bag scandal

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, alongside his wife, Kim Keon Hee, waves aboard the presidential plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea 19 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

South Korean prosecutors have decided not to charge first lady Kim Keon Hee in connection with acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift two years ago, local media reported on Wednesday.

The prosecutors announced the decision after a monthslong probe into allegations that Kim illegally received a $2,255 worth of handbag and other expensive items from Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young in September 2022 in exchange for favors, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

It said the prosecutors decided Wednesday to clear Kim of charges that she violated the anti-corruption law, concluding that the gifts she received were not related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's official duties and that no favors were given in return.

They also dropped charges against the pastor.

















