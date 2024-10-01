Search for 28 missing continues as death toll from Nepal floods climbs to 217

An aerial view shows the area affected by monsoon flooding in Roshi village of Nepal's Kavre district on September 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A search for 28 people continued as the death toll from devastating floods and landslides in Nepal jumped to 217, local media reported on Tuesday.

The weather has improved and rescuers are making efforts to recover the bodies of those who lost their lives in floods and landslides across the South Asian country, The Himalayan Times reported.

Police said that so far 217 people have been confirmed dead, 28 missing and 143 others injured across the country.

Rishi Ram Tiwari, spokesperson of the Home Ministry, said that heavy floods and landslides severely damaged the infrastructure, and communication system in different districts and regions.

"One and a half dozen bridges, including concrete, Bailey, and suspension bridges, have been washed away, and the main highways connecting Kathmandu have been closed due to landslides," the daily quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Local authorities also rescued more than 4,500 people who were stuck at different locations after floods hit their areas.

The government also deployed the army in some areas to assist the local administration as work was underway to restore traffic and reopen roads that were closed due to landslides or destroyed by floods.

The disaster began after torrential rains on Thursday triggered floods and landslides in several regions.

















