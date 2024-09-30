China allows visa-free travel from more European nations

China will allow visa-free travel from four more European nations, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Starting Oct. 15, citizens from Portugal, Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration, and Slovenia will be able to visit China for up to 15 days for business, tourism, family visits, or transit until the end of next year, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

This move followed Beijing's earlier announcements of similar visa-free arrangements for many nations, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Denmark, and Norway, allowing their citizens to travel to China without a visa for up to 15 days.

"We call on these countries to provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens," Lin said.