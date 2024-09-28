Helicopter crash in northwestern Pakistan leaves six dead, eight injured

A helicopter crash in northwestern Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least six individuals and left eight others injured, according to reports from state-run media on Saturday.

The incident involved a chartered Mi-8 helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum Company, which crashed in North Waziristan, close to the Afghan border.

Pakistani television reported that the crash was attributed to engine failure as the helicopter was attempting to land.

Local media sources indicated that some foreign nationals were aboard the helicopter at the time of the accident. However, local authorities have yet to release further details regarding the passengers or the circumstances surrounding the crash.











