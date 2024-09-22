 Contact Us
News Asia

9 Indian fishermen feared dead as vessel capsized during storm

At least nine fishermen are feared dead after their vessel capsized in the Bay of Bengal during a storm, according to a West Bengal fishing department official. Of the 17 people onboard, eight have been rescued, while a search is ongoing for the missing individuals.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published September 22,2024
Subscribe
9 INDIAN FISHERMEN FEARED DEAD AS VESSEL CAPSIZED DURING STORM

At least nine fishermen have been feared dead after their vessel capsized into the Bay of Bengal during a storm, a fishing department official said on Sunday.

"There were 17 people onboard and they had gone fishing," Surajit Bag, a fishing department official in the West Bengal state, told Anadolu over the phone Sunday.

Eight people have been rescued, Bag said.

The vessel had left from the Sundarbans in West Bengal on Wednesday, he said, adding that after the incident, nine people are missing for whom a search is underway.