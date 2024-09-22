9 Indian fishermen feared dead as vessel capsized during storm

At least nine fishermen have been feared dead after their vessel capsized into the Bay of Bengal during a storm, a fishing department official said on Sunday.

"There were 17 people onboard and they had gone fishing," Surajit Bag, a fishing department official in the West Bengal state, told Anadolu over the phone Sunday.

Eight people have been rescued, Bag said.

The vessel had left from the Sundarbans in West Bengal on Wednesday, he said, adding that after the incident, nine people are missing for whom a search is underway.