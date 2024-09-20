Korean Peninsula in ‘most dangerous state’: Ex-President Moon

The Korean Peninsula is in the "most dangerous state" since the inter-Korean War of the 1950s, South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in warned on Friday, describing the situation as an "intensifying Cold War structure."

Moon's remarks came amid increasing hostile relations between North and South Koreas, especially since President Yoon Suk Yeol was inaugurated.

The former South Korean president blasted the Yoon administration for leading to the "most dangerous" state on the Peninsula, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

He was addressing a conference in the southwestern Yeongam county to mark the sixth anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration that Moon signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"(The Yoon government) is calling only for 'peace by strength' and abandoning dialogue, effectively stating its intention to unify by absorption and making the situation worse," Moon said.

"It has turned into nothing the efforts of past administrations to build trust and have dialogue with North Korea, which they did by repeatedly stating their intention not to seek unification by absorption," he added.

The divided Koreas have seen relations tumble to the lowest as the two sides hold regular military drills, while Seoul has closed ranks with the US and Japan, and Pyongyang has grown closer to Russia.

Almost all pacts signed between the two Koreas, including one which aimed to reduce military tensions, have been scrapped.

Yoon has warned to "end the regime" in North Korea in case Pyongyang attacked Seoul.

He said Friday that Seoul was not considering developing its own nuclear weapons but "focusing on strengthening deterrence with the US to counter North Korea's nuclear threat."

"The Korean Peninsula is in a dangerous state where a military clash could happen at any time," warned Moon.

"Right now, the Korean Peninsula is in the most dangerous state since the Korean War," he added.

South Korea should pursue a "balanced diplomacy" and even serve as a "mediator for peace," said Moon, calling on Pyongyang to return to dialogue.

"It is reckless and dangerous to again cling to nuclear weapons and return to the past while pushing confrontation," he said. "(North Korea) must return to dialogue at an early date."



















