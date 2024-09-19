End of tariff exemptions on farm products by China 'weaponization of trade,' says Taiwan

Taiwan on Thursday condemned China's recent announcement to end tariff exemptions on agricultural products and called it "weaponization of trade."

In a statement, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticized Beijing and said it is using preferential measures as tools of "coercion," Focus Taiwan website reported.

"This only leads to resentment among Taiwan's farmers, fishermen and the general public, and does not contribute to the long-term development of cross-strait relations," the council said.

Recently China announced to end tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural and aquaculture products from Taiwan which will take effect from Sept. 25.

In May this year, Beijing also ended tariff concessions over 134 products imported from Taiwan, after William Lai Ching-te was inaugurated as the new president of the self-governed island on May 20.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, held Taiwan's leader Lai responsible for latest Chinese decision due to his "Taiwan independence" stance and provocative actions.

Chen said since Lai took office, Taiwanese authorities have obstinately adhered to a "Taiwan independence" stance, making continuous provocations to seek "independence," escalating cross-strait hostility, and obstructing exchange and cooperation.

The spokesperson added that since Lai took office, Taiwan unilaterally restricted imports of over 1,000 agricultural products from the mainland.