Data of 6M Indonesian taxpayers, including president, leaked, sold: Report

Data of around 6 million Indonesian taxpayers, including President Joko Widodo, has reportedly been leaked and sold for $10,000 on the Breach Forum. The breach, which includes personal details, is under investigation by Indonesia's tax authorities.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published September 19,2024
Data of some 6 million taxpayers in the world's fourth-most populous nation, Indonesia, including of outgoing President Joko Widodo, has been allegedly leaked and sold, said a media report on Thursday.

Millions of taxpayer identification numbers have been "sold for $10,000 on the Breach Forum website" by an account claiming to belong to a hacker known as Bjorka, Jakarta Globe reported.

It added that the sale was completed on Wednesday.

The leaked data includes national ID numbers, emails, addresses, phone numbers, and other personal information, it said.

The Directorate General of Taxes of the Southeastern Asian nation, home to around 275 million people, is investigating the alleged breach.

Quoting Ethical Hacker Indonesia founder Teguh Aprianto, the report said: "The leaked data includes personal information belonging to President Joko Widodo, as well as his sons Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep."