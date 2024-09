Ten people died in a house collapse in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Sunday.

Deepak Meena, a top civil official of the state's Meerut district, said a house collapsed late Saturday afternoon and rescue operations are still underway.

"Out of 15 people, 10 people have died and five are alive and are under treatment," he said.

He said rescue operations will go on until the rescue agencies find no possibility of "any human life in the debris."