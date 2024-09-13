Daesh/ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack on Shia Hazaras in Afghanistan

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility Thursday for an attack on Shia Hazaras In Afghanistan that left at least 14 people dead.

The group announced its involvement through a social media post.

According to Afghan media, the attack occurred around midday in the Karyudal area, which lies on the border between Daykundi and Ghor provinces.

Unidentified armed individuals targeted the Shia Hazara community in the region.

At least four people were wounded in the assault.

Reports indicate that the victims were residents of Sang Takht district in Daykundi province who had traveled to Karyudal to meet relatives returning from a visit to the holy Iraqi city of Karbala, where millions of Shia Muslims had converged for the Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen, marking the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed and a founding figure in Shia Islam.

The attackers reportedly halted a bus carrying the residents under the pretense of taking photographs and then opened fire on them.

The Afghan government has yet to issue a statement regarding the attack.

In Afghanistan, various armed groups including Daesh frequently target Afghan Shias with violent or bomb attacks.











