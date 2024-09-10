IAEA declares Japan’s plan to reuse decontaminated soil in Fukushima ‘safe’

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved Japan's plan to repurpose decontaminated soil from the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident, affirming that the strategy aligns with global safety standards, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

The UN nuclear safety watchdog delivered its final expert report to Japan's Environment Minister Shintaro Ito in Tokyo. This development coincides with Japan's resumption of a trial operation aimed at extracting nuclear fuel debris from the damaged Fukushima plant, marking the first such attempt since the disaster.

The trial, intended to retrieve a small amount of highly radioactive material, had been halted last month due to issues encountered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) during the process.

Japan is working to reduce the volume of soil contaminated with radioactive materials. The decontaminated soil, now with relatively low radioactive concentrations, is set to be used in public works projects nationwide.

Minister Ito assured that the government would continue efforts to enhance the management, recycling, and disposal of the decontaminated soil based on the IAEA's findings.

The Fukushima plant sustained significant damage from a magnitude 9 earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 2011. Last month also marked one year since Japan began the release of treated nuclear water from the Fukushima facility. Currently, around 14 million cubic meters of low-level radioactive waste from decontamination work are stored in interim facilities near the plant.