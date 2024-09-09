North Korea commemorates 76th founding anniversary

North Korea on Monday commemorated the nation's 76th founding anniversary under Kim Jong un, whose reign has been described as one of "creation and change."

An evening gala was organized in the capital Pyongyang on Sunday "to celebrate the 76th founding anniversary of the DPRK," state-run KCNA News reported, using the initials of Democratic People's Republic of Korea which is the official name of North Korea.

The evening gala "fully demonstrated the brave fighting spirit and irresistible might of the Korean people who are dashing toward the rosy future of the prosperous country, redoubling the might of their patriotism and unity," it said.

Addressing the event, Premier Kim Tok Hun said North Korea was "opening up a new era of change in the face of manifold difficulties."

"The founding of the DPRK was an important political event in which the long-cherished desire of the working masses for their genuine power was successfully realized," said Kim, who is also the vice-president of the State Affairs Commission.

Following the Liberation of the Korean Peninsula after World War II, a communist regime was set up in the northern part.

Later, a new Supreme People's Assembly was elected in August 1948, and on Sept. 3, a new constitution was promulgated.

The DPRK was officially proclaimed on Sept. 09 with Kim Il Sung as premier.

Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea to mark the nation's founding day.

"China and the DPRK are linked by mountains and rivers, and friendship between the two countries grows stronger over time," Xi told Kim.

The two nations this year also mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Xi said: "China will continue to view bilateral relations (with North Korea) from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to deepen strategic communication, strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DPRK, and jointly maintain, consolidate and develop traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries."

Meanwhile, Pyongyang slammed a UN report on the human rights situation in North Korea.

The country's Vice Minister for International Organizations Kim Son Gyong said the report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights "seriously fabricates and distorts the human rights situation" in North Korea.

"The report is just a hideous anti-DPRK conspiratorial and confrontation document cooked up by the hostile forces with the ulterior intention to tarnish the image of our state," he added.