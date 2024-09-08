5 killed in new violence in northeastern India

Five people, including a civilian, were killed in new violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, officials said Saturday.

Police said one civilian was shot dead while he slept and four armed individuals were killed in a subsequent exchange of fire between two warring communities in the Jiribam district.

In a separate incident late Friday, police said Kuki (community) militants deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in two locations of the Bishnupur district, where a senior citizen died, and six civilians were injured.

"Police teams and additional security forces have been rushed in to conduct combing operations in the hill ranges adjoining the area. Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed," police wrote on X, adding that "authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise."

The violence follows ethnic fighting in Manipur last year, which resulted in the killing of at least 180 people and affected thousands of others.

Clashes have taken place between members of the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribal communities in the state.