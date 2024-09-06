Super Typhoon Yagi forces widespread closures in southern China, Hong Kong

Super Typhoon Yagi has caused significant disruption across southern China and Hong Kong, leading to widespread closures and precautionary measures as the storm intensifies.

In China, schools in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Yangjiang suspended classes, while universities delayed the start of their academic year or extended registration deadlines, according to reports from the Global Times. Authorities raised the emergency response level for flood and typhoon control from level III to level II in the Guangdong and Hainan provinces on Thursday.

Hong Kong has also taken significant steps to minimize the impact. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing announced the suspension of all trading sessions on Friday, according to RTHK news. The Education Bureau canceled classes for all day schools, including secondary, primary, special schools, and kindergartens, citing student safety as a priority.

Air travel has been heavily affected as well, with HK Express canceling six flights on Thursday and at least 16 more on Friday. Hong Kong Airlines also grounded at least four Friday flights.

The Hong Kong Observatory offered some hope, predicting that Typhoon Yagi would weaken to a No 3 signal as it moves away from the city. Previously, a No 8 signal was issued, indicating that gale-force winds were expected, triggering business closures and transport disruptions.





