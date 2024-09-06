China announces $28M grant to Somalia

China announced on Friday a package of 200 million yuan ($28 million) grant to support Somalia's immediate priorities.

The announcement came after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Xi emphasized China's commitment to "deepening cooperation with Somalia in key areas, including economic development, trade facilitation, food security, climate resilience, and human capital development," the Somali presidency said on X.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance diplomatic relations between the two countries, aiming for a high level of strategic cooperation and collaboration on mutual interests.

Mohamud also reaffirmed Somalia's "steadfast commitment to the one-China policy and conveyed his sincere appreciation for China's unwavering support of Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."

An estimated 4 million people face crisis or emergency food insecurity and 1.7 million children face acute malnutrition in Somalia, including 430,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished in 2024.



