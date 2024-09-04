China launches 1st wind power-fishery

China officially launched its first wind power-fishery in Shanwei, a city in eastern Guangdong province, local media reported Wednesday.

According to state-run Global Times, the world's largest wind-fishery integrated platform is designed to withstand typhoons up to Category 17—a super typhoon with a maximum wind speed of 60 meters per second (196.85 feet per second).

The fish farm is expected to produce around 900 tons of high-quality seafood annually, with an estimated yearly output value of $7.4 million, according to Science and Technology Daily.

In 2023, China retained the world's largest wind power capacity with nearly 442,000 megawatts of total installed wind energy.



