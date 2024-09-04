3 killed in landslides as China issues red alert for severe typhoon

At least three people were killed and one injured in a landslide in Qinghai province in northwest China as the country issued a red alert for a severe typhoon, state-run media said Wednesday.

The landslide was caused by heavy rainfall in the Minhe Hui region in Qinghai province, Global Times reported.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) also issued a red alert for typhoon Yagi, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the southern regions.

The weather agency has upgraded the emergency response, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

It forecast that it is expected to make landfall along coastal areas from Qionghai in Hainan to Dianbai in Guangdong late Friday.

At least 15 people were killed, meanwhile, and 15 injured in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Yagi, known locally as Enteng, hit the country Monday.

Authorities said 21 people are missing while 1.7 million were affected in the Bicol Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Metro Manila, according to media reports.





















