Typhoon Shanshan weakens to tropical storm, disrupts train services in central Japan

A man stands at a residential area affected by the flooding of the Kuise River caused by Typhoon Shanshan in Ogaki, Gifu prefecture, central Japan August 31, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Kyodo/via REUTERS)

Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday as it moved near central Japan after causing significant disruption and damage, local media reported.

According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency, the storm brought heavy rains to the city of Izu in central Japan, leading to widespread disruptions.

Despite the storm's weakening, train services were still heavily affected, with services between Tokyo and the Shin-Osaka region disrupted. Japan Railway also halted trains between Mishima and Nagoya in central Japan throughout the day.

The Tokaido line, a key transportation route, is expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Kyodo reported.

Over the past five days, the severe weather associated with Typhoon Shanshan has resulted in six fatalities and left over 100 people injured across southwestern and western regions of Japan.

The storm's heavy rains and strong winds have caused widespread damage.



















