At least 20 dead, 47 injured in past 24 hours amid Pakistan monsoon rains

At least 20 people have died and 47 others injured in the past 24 hours due to heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the downpours and floods that started in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Friday continue in some parts of the South Asian country.

At least 12 people, including nine children, from the same family perished when their home collapsed in the Dir Upper area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Five people in eastern Punjab, one in southeastern Sindh and two in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, or Azad Jammu and Kashmir, also lost their lives due to the floods, which caused the roofs and walls of buildings to collapse.

Floodwaters also submerged hundreds of villages in different parts of all four provinces. The NDMA warned of more rainfall expected in the coastal area of southern Sindh province due to the cyclonic storm ASNA, currently located about 185 kilometers (114 miles) southwest of Karachi.

During the ongoing monsoon at least 285 people, including 145 children have died since July 1 this year, while 529, including 195 children, have been injured, according to the NDMA.

Some 1,924 houses were completely destroyed countrywide due to heavy rainfall and flooding, while 17,592 have been partially damaged.

Cities in Pakistan struggle every year to cope with the annual monsoon deluge. The season runs from July through September.