JAPANS TYPHOON WEAKENS BUT TRANSPORT SERVICES REMAIN SUSPENDED IN SOUTHWESTERN REGION

A powerful Typhoon Shanshan in Japan has been weakening but disruption to train services and flights continues in the affected region, local media said on Friday.

Japan Railway Central temporarily canceled all high-speed Tokaido Shinkansen trains on Friday, while services between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka resumed. However, all other sections were suspended for the day, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

The railway operator said that services between Mishima and Nagoya will be halted for Saturday.

On Thursday, at least three people were killed and 90 others injured when Typhoon Shanshan hit Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu.

The typhoon is now slowly moving eastward from the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines also canceled or rescheduled many flights to and from airports in the southwestern and western regions.

At noon on Friday, the storm was located near Kunisaki, Oita province, and was moving slowly northeast with winds of up to 108 kilometers (67 miles) per hour, according to the weather agency.