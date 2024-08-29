28 killed as heavy rains lash India’s western Gujarat state

At least 28 people have died in the western Indian state of Gujarat as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state over the past several days, officials said on Thursday morning.

According to the officials in Gujarat's state emergency operation center, from Aug. 25 till Thursday morning, at least 28 deaths have been reported from different districts.

"Thousands of people have also been rescued from a large number of areas," the official told Anadolu, wishing anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the press.

State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's office said on Thursday morning that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Gujarat chief minister on the rain and flood situation in the State.

"PM (prime minister) assures all possible assistance and support in the ongoing rescue and relief operation from the Centre," Patel's office wrote on X.

A day earlier, Patel held a meeting and said the "priority of the state government is to provide food packets, drinking water pouches and healthcare medicines to the people who are trapped in the flood until the water recedes."



