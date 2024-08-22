Light plane crashes in central Thailand, search launched for 9 on board

Authorities in Thailand launched a search and rescue mission for nine people, including two pilots, who were on a light plane that crashed Thursday in the central part of the Southeast Asian country.

The Cessna Caravan C208 plane of the Thai Flying Service, which left Suvarnabhumi international airport at 2.46 p.m. local time (0746GMT), crashed in the district of Bang Pakong in Chachoengsao province, public broadcaster Thai PBS World reported.

The plane lost contact with the Suvarnabhumi control tower at 3.18 p.m. before crashing near a mangrove swamp.

Villagers reported to have found some women's clothes and pictures of three people who may have been passengers.