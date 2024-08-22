Fatal crash in New Zealand hits South Korean ski team

Members of South Korea's national ski team are believed to have been involved in a fatal vehicle accident in New Zealand, where police on Thursday said they were still working to formally identify the victims.

New Zealand police said three people died and two were seriously injured when a passenger vehicle collided with a four-wheel-drive near the Southern Alps on Wednesday afternoon.

"The vehicles have collided and the investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred," said Police Inspector Vicki Walker.

"Losing so many lives at once is shocking and our hearts go out to those involved."

Two crash victims were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where one was said to be in critical condition.

Police said "the deceased were part of a group visiting the district".

The New Zealand Herald reported that the victims were part of the South Korean ski team.

Authorities in Seoul were not able to confirm the identity of those involved, but according to a foreign ministry spokesperson, "the local consulate has been offering essential consular assistance since soon after the incident took place".