Thai Premier Srettha removed from office over ethics violation

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office on Wednesday by the nation's Constitutional Court over an ethics violation.

In a 5-4 verdict, Srettha's Cabinet stands dissolved less than a year after he was named prime minister by Thai lawmakers.

The case, brought by a group of former senators under the junta regime, accused Srettha of violating ethics this May by appointing a lawyer named Pichit Chuenban as a minister in the prime minister's office, the Thai Public Broadcasting Service reported.

Pichit had earlier been convicted of bribery.

The ruling also means that Srettha's Cabinet is dismissed from office.

Until a new prime minister is appointed, a caretaker setup will be formed.

The verdict makes Srettha the fourth Thai premier in 16 years to be removed by the Constitutional Court.