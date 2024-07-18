8 more killed as police fire on Bangladesh quota reform protesters

At least eight more people were killed in Bangladesh on Thursday as police opened fire on students protesting for quota reforms in the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country, bringing the total death toll to 14.

In the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka, at least four protesters were killed in a clash with police, according to the superintendent of Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, as reported by the Daily Star newspaper. Another hospital in the same area treated around 500 people following the violence.

Among the new fatalities, one student was killed in the Badda neighborhood, another in Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka, and a teenager was killed earlier in the day during clashes in Dhaka.

Additionally, a student was killed in the central Madaripur district as police and supporters of the pro-ruling Awami League party clashed with the protesters, confirmed Madaripur Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shafiur Rahman.

Amid escalating violence, the government announced on Thursday that it would engage in dialogue with the protesting students regarding quota reforms. However, the students have so far rejected the government's proposal for talks.

Thousands of students have been demonstrating since July 1 after a court reinstated quotas for government jobs, which had been abolished in 2018. The protesters are demanding changes to the current system, which reserves 56% of public job positions for certain groups.