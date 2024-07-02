YEMENS HOUTHIS SAYS ATTACKED 4 SHIPS LINKED TO ISRAEL, US, UK IN SOLIDARITY WITH GAZA.

Yemen's Houthis says attacked 4 ships linked to Israel, US, UK in solidarity with Gaza.

Yemen's Houthi group announced Monday that they carried out military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and Indian Ocean in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement, the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said its fighters targeted vessels "linked with the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel" with cruise missiles and achieved direct hits.

It noted that it attacked the Israeli ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, the American oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea, the British landing ship "Anvil Point" in the Indian Ocean and the vessel Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean Sea, without specifying which country it was associated with.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.







