Gaza butcher Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address lawmakers in the US Congress on July 24, Republican party leaders announced Thursday. The visit comes amid mounting pressure for Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas to agree to a permanent ceasefire as Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation over the rising death toll in Gaza Strip.

Published June 07,2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- known also as Gaza butcher -- will address a joint session of the US Congress on July 24, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Thursday.

The top four Congressional leaders -- Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- officially invited Netanyahu last week to deliver an address to Congress.

Senator Bernie Sanders already said that he will not attend "war criminal" Netanyahu's speech.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress. I certainly will not attend," Sanders said.