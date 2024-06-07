Gaza butcher Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- known also as Gaza butcher -- will address a joint session of the US Congress on July 24, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Thursday.

The top four Congressional leaders -- Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- officially invited Netanyahu last week to deliver an address to Congress.

Senator Bernie Sanders already said that he will not attend "war criminal" Netanyahu's speech.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress. I certainly will not attend," Sanders said.