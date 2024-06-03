South Korea expresses readiness for 'negotiation' with North Korea

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN, Joonkook Hwang, said on Monday that his country is open for dialogue with North Korea as it "firmly" responds to its provocations.

Speaking at a news conference on the occasion of South Korea's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of June, Hwang said North Korea has recently conducted some major provocations, including a long-range ballistic missile test.

Hwang recalled that "bizzare" balloons filled with "trash" had been sent to his country.

"We respond firmly to North Korean provocations, including the Security Council meeting we participated last week," he said, adding that South Korea is ready to convene a Council meeting in response to the provocations by the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official name of North Korea.

Recalling North Korea declared South Korea as "a foreign enemy," Hwang said the situation in North Korea is deteriorating but there has been no change in the dynamics of the Security Council.

He also said North Korea's nuclear policy and rhetoric have become more aggressive and dangerous, Hwang noted that South Korea is prepared to respond within this framework.

South Korean envoy said their stance remains unchanged, adding that they are "open to dialogue and negotiation and diplomacy without any preconditions."

In response to North Korea sending balloons filled with "trash," South Korea announced plans to suspend the Inter-Korean Agreement, signed in 2018 to reduce military tensions, on their end.

South Korea takes over the presidency from Mozambique.

Russia is expected to assume the next presidency.