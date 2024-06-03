Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano erupts, produces massive plume rising to 5,000 meters

This handout photo courtesy of Dollet Demaflies shows Mount Kanlaon volcano spewing a large plume of ash during an eruption as seen from La Castellana town, Negros occidental province, central Philippines on June 3, 2024. (AFP)

Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines erupted on Monday, producing a massive plume rising to 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) above the summit, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

The eruption at 6.51 p.m. local time (1051GMT) lasted six minutes, and was preceded by a volcano-tectonic earthquake, the institute reported.

With coarse ashfall and sulfurous odors affecting nearby communities, authorities advised the public to avoid the 4.4-kilometer (2.5-mile) permanent danger zone to minimize risks from explosions, rockfall, and landslides.

The institute also published an announcement on things to do before, during, and after ashfall and said: "Prepare yourself and your family to avoid the dangers caused by volcanic eruptions."

The civil aviation authorities have been alerted to advise pilots to avoid the volcano's summit as ash can be hazardous to aircraft.

Raising the alert level from one to two, the institute said it continues to closely monitor the incident and will provide updates as necessary. The public is urged to stay vigilant and follow safety measures to mitigate the dangers of volcanic activity.

Kanlaon Volcano is an active stratovolcano and the highest mountain on the island of Negros in the Philippines.