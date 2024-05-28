 Contact Us
News Asia Former Chinese official sentenced to death for bribery

Former Chinese official sentenced to death for bribery

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published May 28,2024
Subscribe
FORMER CHINESE OFFICIAL SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR BRIBERY

China sentenced a former official to death Tuesday for bribery, according to state media.

Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, was sentenced for accepting 1.1 billion yuan ($152 million) in bribes, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

A court in Tianjin in northeastern China emphasized the significance of societal repercussions and considerable harm to state interests caused by the case.

China Huarong International Holdings belongs to the state-owned conglomerate, Citic Group.

Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian, 61, was put under investigation earlier this month by the Chinese Communist Party for suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law.