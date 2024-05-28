Former Chinese official sentenced to death for bribery

China sentenced a former official to death Tuesday for bribery, according to state media.

Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, was sentenced for accepting 1.1 billion yuan ($152 million) in bribes, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

A court in Tianjin in northeastern China emphasized the significance of societal repercussions and considerable harm to state interests caused by the case.

China Huarong International Holdings belongs to the state-owned conglomerate, Citic Group.

Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian, 61, was put under investigation earlier this month by the Chinese Communist Party for suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law.