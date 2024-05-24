8 killed in China knife attack

At least eight people were killed in a knife attack in China on Friday.

The latest incident was reported in Xiaochang county in the central Hubei province when a person "suffering a mental disorder" caused eight deaths and one injury, the Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

The suspect has been detained by police.

It is the third such attack reported this month.

Early this month, two people were killed while 21 others were injured in an alleged knife attack at a hospital in southwestern Zhenxiong county in Yunnan province.

This Tuesday, at least three people were killed and two others injured in a park in the Chenzhou city of the central Hunan province.