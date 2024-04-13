Iranian navy commandos seize Israeli ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian navy commandos on Saturday seized a container ship belonging to an Israeli billionaire, local media outlets reported.

According to Israel's Channel 14 and Times of Israel, the vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to Zodiac Maritime shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

On the other hand, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement that a ship has been seized in the area, without providing details.

"Vessel reported to have been seized by regional authorities," UKMTO said, warning that: "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."











