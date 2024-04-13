 Contact Us
News Asia Iranian navy commandos seize Israeli ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian navy commandos reportedly seized a container ship owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Maritime in the Strait of Hormuz, according to local media outlets. The vessel, MSC Aries, flagged under Portugal, was confirmed to be seized by regional authorities, as stated by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published April 13,2024
Iranian navy commandos on Saturday seized a container ship belonging to an Israeli billionaire, local media outlets reported.

According to Israel's Channel 14 and Times of Israel, the vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to Zodiac Maritime shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

On the other hand, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement that a ship has been seized in the area, without providing details.

"Vessel reported to have been seized by regional authorities," UKMTO said, warning that: "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."