At least 37 killed in airstrikes on Yemen since January: Houthi

The leader of Yemen's Houthi group said Thursday that American and British airstrikes on his country since January have killed 37 people and injured 30 others.

Abdulmalik al-Houthi disclosed the figures in a televised address aired by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel.

He said in the past three months, his group had recorded 424 raids and naval shelling by the US and UK on Yemen.

Al-Houthi stressed that raids had failed to prevent the group from carrying out its operations in the Red Sea against Israel-linked ships.

He noted that his group has so far targeted 90 Israeli, American and British ships and vowed to continue its military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

The US and the UK are yet to comment on statement.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK's joint airstrikes, the group declared it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

A coalition led by the US under the name Operation Prosperity Guardian has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 that have targeted Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.







