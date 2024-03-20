Floods displace 40,000 residents in Indonesia

Nearly 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in a devastating flood in Indonesia's Central Java region, according to a report by the Antara News agency.

The agency cited the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BPBD) and said the flood submerged 31 villages, leaving thousands displaced.

More than 3,000 affected residents have found temporary refuge in 29 different shelters.

Relief efforts are underway, with hot meals being distributed to victims at 15 different locations, said the agency.