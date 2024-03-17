South Korea conducts 'large scale' military drills near border islands

South Korea on Sunday said its military conducted "large-scale" drills around western islands near the border to practice deploying forces in the event of North Korean "provocations."

The drills took place Friday around the islands of Baengnyeong and Yeonpyeong, located near the Yellow Sea border with North Korea, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing Seoul's North West Islands Defense Command.

They involved a quick Marine maneuver force, a Navy landing ship (LST-II), a MUH-1 Marineon helicopter, and the Korean Assault Amphibious Vehicle (KAAV).

The exercises, according to the military, came amid concerns that North Korea could "undertake localized provocations" ahead of next month's parliamentary elections in South Korea.