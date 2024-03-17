Turkish president says international institutions have ‘failed once again’ amid Gaza crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized international institutions and organizations over the Gaza crisis, saying that they have "failed once again".

"Let's admit that the Islamic world also did not pass the test well during this process," Erdoğan said at an iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, in Istanbul.

He said that the "hypocrisy" of Western countries, which provide ammunition support to Israel "to carry out massacres, has turned Gaza into the world's largest graveyard for children and women."

Erdoğan said that Türkiye "stands by our (Palestinian) brothers and sisters in Gaza with all its capabilities."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.