Houthi rebels report fresh US, UK airstrike on Al Hudaydah

The Houthi group announced Friday that the US and UK conducted six more airstrikes on the coastal province of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen.

"A US-UK aggression targeted the area of Ras Issa in the Salif directorate and the Al-Faze region of At Tuhayta District in Hodeidah province with five raids," said Houthi-affiliated channel Al-Masirah.

The Al Hudaydah Airport was also attacked, it added.

It did not specify the results of the attack and there has been no response from the US or UK.

Al Hudaydah is an important Yemeni province, with three vital ports in addition to a long coastal strip.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which is facing a devastating Israeli offensive, the Houthis targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the war on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.







