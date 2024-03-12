5 people killed in China mine accident

At least five people were killed and two others were missing when a warehouse of a coal mine collapsed in northern China, state-run media said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Shanxi Province's Zhongyang County late Monday, Xinhua News reported.

Bodies of five people were pulled out by rescuers from debris while a search for the remaining people has been underway.

Last year in November, at least 26 people were killed in a fire that broke out in a building of a coal mine company in Shanxi, northern China.