TOKYO GOVERNORS TRIP TO TAIWAN ANGERS CHINA

China on Wednesday opposed a trip to Taiwan by a top Japanese official and urged Tokyo not to interact with Taipei.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is on a visit to Taiwan, the first since 2016 when she was elected, where she met Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and basic trust between the two countries," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Beijing "strongly opposes official interaction of any form between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China," said Wang.

Koike and Chiang agreed to exchange experiences and cooperate on urban governance during a meeting in the Taiwanese capital.

Koike's experience in urban governance is ''very valuable'' for Taipei, providing a ''good opportunity,'' said Chiang, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The closed-door meeting included topics such as disaster prevention, climate change, declining birthrates and hosting international sporting events.

Tokyo is scheduled to host the Summer Deaflympics next year, while Taipei will hold the World Masters Games.

Japan and Taiwan are witnessing declining birth rates.

"Through this opportunity, we can learn about the common issues between both sides. In the future, we can also share relevant information and help each other find solutions," stated Koike.

But Wang told reporters: "We have expressed concerns to Japan and hope that relevant party will stay alert and distance themselves from the possibility of being used by 'Taiwan independence' forces for political purposes."

China considers Taiwan its breakaway province while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949, enjoying full diplomatic relations with 12 nations.