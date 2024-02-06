Heavy snow disrupts life in Tokyo, other parts, many Japanese injured

Heavy snowfall disrupted the daily life in the Japanese capital Tokyo and other parts of the country on Tuesday, leaving many people with injuries.

Railway services, flights, and electricity supplies were disrupted, while at least 109 people were injured and hospitalized.

The injuries were caused as many people slipped and fell due to heavy snowfall in eastern Japan, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Life was also affected in the Kanagawa and Saitama provinces.

Electricity supplies to hundreds of households remained cut off in the provinces, including Tokyo.

However, Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its warning over heavy snow across nine provinces, while snowfall and rain continued in some areas.

Several rail lines were suspended and many flights were cancelled.

Meanwhile, schools have started reopening in the Ishikawa province, which was hard hit by New Year's Day earthquake.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Jan. 1, which resulted in the death of 238 people, while 19 have been still missing besides widespread damages to infrastructure.